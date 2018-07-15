Duo Glass
$48.00
The Duo Glass is a hand blown 10 oz double wall borosilicate glass that is crafted to insulate, measure, and compliment your every drinking experience.
2018 Holiday Duo Glass
$24.99
Limited to only 1000 pieces, the 2018 Holiday Duo Glass is the start of a long tradition to celebrate a great year and the Holidays. Slowly build your collection of Duo Glasses each year by adding these limited edition glasses!
Includes 1 limited edition Duo Glass with silver foil Holiday artwork plus 1 snowflake silicone ice-ball mold.
Limit 5 per a person
Additional info
Product Features
Integrated Measuring
1 oz pour indicators blown into the inner wall of the glass allow for pouring and measuring directly in the glass
Double Wall Insulated
Cold or Hot, the double wall design keeps drinks at the temperature you want for longer
Ice-Ball Ready
The base of the inner wall is hand blown to the exact specifications of the included 2” ice ball mold
Reduced Condensation
The double wall design minimizes condensation on the exterior of the glass. Eliminates the need for coasters!
Hand Blown
A sophisticated hand blown design that provides lightweight elegance. Only 5.6 oz in weight!
Premium Packaging
Each gift box is hand made with subtle UV print on the outside. Convoluted foam within provides an over the top, smart phone like unboxing experience
"If you're a true whiskey lover, you need this glass"
– Food & Wine Magazine
"Packaging was like unboxing a high end smartphone, very premium, very cool"
– K Miller | Dublin, Ireland
"This is how a Kickstarter campaign should be run! The glasses are awesome. My expectations have been exceeded."
– E. Tisdale | Wilmington, NC
"Thank you for creating such a gorgeous product!"
– K. Romano | Houston, TX
"This is the best ice-ball glass I have ever used"
– @SingleMaltAlliance
"This cocktail glass with integrated measuring is the perfect gift!"
– GQ Magazine